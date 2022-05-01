Gram sabha meeting to convene across TN today

Chennai: To monitor the level of reach of the state and central schemes in rural Tamil Nadu, gram sabha meetings across the state would be held today.

With proper Covid strictures in place, voters over 18 years are invited to the sabha of their respective villages.

The meeting which would be held at 10 am today would discuss development projects and the level of their completion. Reach of schemes such as MGNREGA, Clean India, Namakku Naame, Agri schemes, National Nutrition Mission and Skill Development for Youth.

Revenue and expenditure for villages for 2021-22 would be presented in the meeting.