Generation in 3 units of old Mettur Thermal Power Plant stopped

Coimbatore: Power generation in three units of old Mettur Thermal Power Plant (MTPP) was stopped on Sunday. Though it was speculated that coal shortage was the reason behind stopping power generation, the officials of MTPP claimed that power generation has been stopped in the third unit of old MTPP as the boiler pipe got impaired. Hence, power generation has been temporarily halted to carry out maintenance work. Also, power generation has been stopped in two more units- second and third-of old MTPP due to a drop in demand for power.