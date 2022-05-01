Abolish GST on agricultural inputs, demands BKS

Madurai: All India general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Mohini Mohan Mishra, called for abolishing Goods and Services Tax on agricultural inputs.

He said the government has not made provision of input credit on agricultural produce. In such a situation, the government does not have the right to take GST on all agricultural inputs. Hence, the practice of charging tax rates needs to be ended immediately, he said during the national executive meeting of BKS held at Mandaikadu in Kanniyakumari district.

After the three-day meeting concluded on Sunday, Mishra sought the government to ensure procurement of commission-free paddy in Tamil Nadu. Expressing concern about the problem prevailing in the paddy procurement centers in the entire state, Mishra said that Rs 60 per 40 kg bags of paddy is being looted from the farmers in the direct paddy purchase centers. Citing these, the BKS demanded the government that the procurement of paddy in Tamil Nadu should be ensured without commission and District Collectors and FCIs should also monitor it.

He also sought the government to make efforts towards export of garlic. Keeping in view the present international scenario, he said the Centre should be aware of the demands for Indian agricultural products increasing globally. But, garlic producing farmers were not getting remunerative prices and were forced to sell garlic at low prices. If the government make efforts towards exporting garlic from India, then the garlic farmers would get a fair price much to their benefit.

While appreciating the Union government on the subject of organic farming, Mishra said the steps taken by the Centre to promote organic farming would be of help to farmers. He further said that the Kisan Sangh has been imparting training for organic farming for years and it was also our demand that the country should move towards chemical-free farming.