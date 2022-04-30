Stalin announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to Temple car victim

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to Deepanraj, the worker who died crushing under the wheel of the temple car in Nagapattinam.

In a notification, the Chief Minister said he was sorry to know that Deepanraj died in the festival tragedy. He expressed grief and condolences to his family, and gave a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia.

The victim was employed to place a wooden stopper when the car, of Utharapasupatheeshwarar temple in Nagapattinam's Thiruchenkattankudi, stops at regular intervals. The car moved uncontrollably as the stopper wasn't placed properly, resulting in tragedy.

This is the second accident to take place this week, the first mishap happened at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur when 11 persons were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line.