Another festival horror: Worker dies under temple car wheel in Nagapattinam

Chennai: In another shocking incident, a worker died getting crushed under the wheel of a temple car during a procession late Friday in Nagapattinam.

The deity in Utharapasupatheeshwarar temple in Nagapattinam's Thiruchenkattankudi was taken for an annual procession in the Tamil month Chithirai. The festival took place late Friday night.

The victim, yet to be identified, was employed to place a wooden stopper when the car stops at regular intervals. The car moved uncontrollably as the stopper wasn't placed properly, resulting in tragedy.

It is worth noting that on April 27 as many as 11 persons were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur.