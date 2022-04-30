Kundankulam N-plant 3, reactor pressure vessel installed

Chennai: India's atomic power plant operator Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Saturday placed the reactor pressure vessel for the 1,000 MW unit at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.

According to NPCIL, the reactor pressure vessel for Unit 3 was positioned at its designated place.

With this the project achieved a major milestone, NPCIL said.

The company Chairman & Managing Director Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, flagged off the event in the presence of M. Sankaranarayanan, Director (Finance), S. Jayakrishnan, Executive Director (Projects-LWR), Rajeev Manohar Godbole, Site Director, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) M.S. Suresh, Project Director, KKNPP-5&6, E. Chinnaveeran, Project Director, KKNPP-3&4, R.S. Sawant, Station Director, KKNPP-1&2 and other senior officials.

Currently, NPCIL has two 1,000 MW plants (units 1 and 2) functioning at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction.

All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.