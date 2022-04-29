Tiruchy Collector assures 100 pc safe Chithirai car festival in Srirangam

Tiruchy: In order to avert any untoward incidents and ensure 100 per cent safe procession of temple car, the entire car procession streets in Srirangam have been studied, said Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu here on Thursday.

The Chithirai car festival of Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple has been scheduled on Friday and ahead of the car festival, the Collector Sivarasu, Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan, officials from the City Corporation, HR & CE and Tangedco have visited Srirangam and inspected the car procession route.

“As the car procession in Thanjavur consumed 11 lives, the Chief Secretary had convened a meeting with the district administrations and asked to ensure safety. As per the instruction, there will be 100 per cent safety all along the procession,” said the Collector after inspecting the car and the car streets.

“There will be a heavy crowd of devotees present during the car festival and a special team has been formed to regulate the crowd. The heavy turnout of devotees will not be an inconvenience at any cost,” he said. The Commissioner of Police said, in order to regulate the crowd, around 1,000 police personnel are deployed and special teams are also deputed on duty to avert any criminal activities during the car procession.