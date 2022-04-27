Tamil Nadu Assembly observes 2-minute silence for Thanjavur temple mishap

Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday observed 2-minute silence, on the loss of 11 lives in Thanjavur electrocution incident.
"I will visit Thanjavur to meet the injured and deceased's families," announces CM MK Stalin in the Assembly
"I have instructed Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to reach the spot and oversee relief operations; have already announced Rs 5 lakh each financial assistance for people who passed away," Stalin added.
The incident occured in wee hours on Wednesday, where 11 people were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur.
A car festival is usually held during the annual Guru Puja of Appar, at Sadhya nakshatra in the Tamil month of Chithirai, by the Appar Mutt located at North bank of village tank at Kalimedu.