Tamil Nadu Assembly observes 2-minute silence for Thanjavur temple mishap

The incident occured in wee hours on Wednesday, where 11 people were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur.

A car festival is usually held during the annual Guru Puja of Appar, at Sadhya nakshatra in the Tamil month of Chithirai, by the Appar Mutt located at North bank of village tank at Kalimedu.