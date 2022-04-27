Governor RN Ravi condoles loss of lives in Thanjavur temple mishap incident

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has expressed grief and condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the Thanjavur temple electrocution incident on Wednesday. "Anguished over the unfortunate mishap during the Chariot procession in Thanjavur, Governor, Thiru. R.N.Ravi, expressed grief and deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the party fund to the families of the deceased in the incident. 11 people lost their lives and 15 are injured after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has left for Thanjavur from Chennai to meet the injured. Stalin has also announced Rs 5 lakh of financial compensation from Chief Minister Relief Fund to the families of victims.

Tamil Nadu Assembly also observed a 2-minute silence for the deceased. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences and the PM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

"Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope that the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. "An amount of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PMO further said in a tweet.

An FIR has also been registered and an investigation has started in connection with the incident.According to the police Prima facie it suggested that a high tension wire came in contact with the temple car which while reversing came in contact with an overhead line and caught fire.