Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh solatium for Thanjavur electrocution victims

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each for the 11 people who were electrocuted in the temple festival at Thanjavur's Kalimedu.

In a press note on the accident, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the victims while ensuring quality treatment to the 15 others injured. Police personnel and fire department are being advised to expedite the rescue, he added.

In a tragic incident, 11 persons were electrocuted after a temple car came into contact with the live electric line at Kalimedu village in Thanjavur in the early hours of Wednesday.

A car festival is usually held during the annual Guru Puja of Appar, at Sadhya nakshatra in the Tamil month of Chithirai, by the Appar Mutt located at the North bank of village tank at Kalimedu.

The victims were identified as Mohan (22) Prathap (36), Raghavan (24), Anbalagan (60), Nagaraj (60), Santhosh (15), Selvam (56), Rajkumar (14), Swaminathan, Bharani and Govindarajan.

An FIR has been filed in connection with the accident and the probe is underway. "A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," said V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

Inputs from ANI