Boy steps on live wire, electrocuted

Coimbatore: A 10-year-old boy, studying Class 5 died of electrocution as he stepped on a live wire left without insulation on the ground, while playing in a gated community in Coimbatore on Sunday night.

Police said P Lakshan, son of Pragadeesh, working in Dubai and P Suganya (32), a nurse in a private hospital, was found lying unconscious. The boy was rushed to a private hospital and then to CMCH, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On a complaint from Suganya, police registered a case against gardener and electrician.