Tirupattur Collector suspends VAO for not maintaining official records

Tirupattur: Collector Amar Kuswaha ordered the suspension of a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for not maintaining official records, on Saturday. The suspension follows Kuswaha inspecting the VAO’s office at Matrapalli in Tirupattur panchayat union when glaring discrepancies were found in various official registered. When asked for an oral explanation by the collector, VAO Saranya stayed silent resulting in the Collector ordering her suspension for non-maintenance of official records. She has also been asked to explain this lapse in writing, officials said. Those present during the inspection included assistant project officer Rupesh Kumar and BDOs Chandrakala and Abdul Khalil.