Will press Centre for job quota in pvt sector: Min

CHENNAI: Backward Classes Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan on Friday said the state would urge the Union government to implement reservations for jobs in the private sector.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Rajakannappan said the state government can’t enact legislation for implementing reservations in the private sector.

“A Constitutional amendment in necessary for that. The state government will urge the Centre to bring in a Constitutional amendment for implementing reservation (in jobs) for the private sector,” the Minister informed the House.

He said that the state would also urge the Centre to conduct a caste census in the country.

The Minister also announced that e-libraries would be set up for 275 college hostels in the state. Each e-library would be allotted Rs 80,000 each for procuring computers and other equipment to access e-books from other libraries, including the Anna Centenary library in the city.

Cash aid to minority girls to continue schooling

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, Minorities Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan told the House that the state would distribute Rs 500 each to minority girl students from Class 3 to 5 and Rs 1,000 each to Class 6 students to prevent drop out. Masthan proposed to allocate Rs 2.75 crore for the scheme. Announcing that the state would relax conditions to establish new cemeteries and allow burial in existing ones for Christians in Chennai, the Minister told the House that December 18 would be celebrated as Minorities Rights Day.