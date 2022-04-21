Worker killed in explosion at cracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi

MADURAI: A 32-year-old worker was killed in an explosion, which occurred at a cracker manufacturing unit near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Aravindan of Mathankovilpatti village, sources said. According to Virudhunagar District Fire Officer K Ganesan, the Sivakasi Fire Station received a call at 12.50 pm. The brigades retrieved the victim’s body from under debris. The explosion could have occurred owing to chemical reaction. Since it was lunch break, no other workers were there in the room.