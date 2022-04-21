AIADMK built TNUHDB units in remote areas: Min

CHENNAI: MSME Minister TM Anbarasan on Wednesday told the Assembly that Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board houses were constructed away from cities for the benefit of individuals.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department in the Assembly, Anbarasan said the Deputy Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam had stated in the policy note for 2019-2020 (during the previous AIADMK regime) that only 1.11 lakh houses were constructed in the 41 years since its inception in 1970, but 1.55 lakh houses were constructed from 2012 to 2019 at Rs 7,622.87 crore.

“If his claims were true, about 2.66 lakh houses should be in the possession of the board, but only 1.73 lakh houses are available Only 26,424 houses were constructed by the board in the AIADMK regime. About 93,000 houses are still under construction. It will take over a year to build and hand over the houses to the beneficiaries,” the Minister said.

“Of the 26,424 houses constructed in your regime, only 2,920 were occupied. We handed over 7,805 houses by reducing the beneficiaries’ contribution after returning to power. People did not occupy the remaining houses because the houses were constructed away from the cities for the benefit of individuals,” Anbarasan told the House.