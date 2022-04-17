Seaweed park coming up in state to support fisherfolk, says Murugan

Madurai: After offering prayers at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple, the Union Minister talking to reporters said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has established a separate ministry and introduced several schemes for the welfare of fisherfolks. The central government has set aside funds to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore for implementing fishermen-friendly schemes in Tamil Nadu.

Several infrastructure facilities, including cold storage for seafood, seafood processing unit and deep sea fishery programme, would come up shortly to benefit the fishermen. Apart from these, the Centre is also extending a relief of Rs 500 each to fishermen during annual fishing ban period. The fishermen are also covered under group insurance scheme.

To enhance fishery resources and fish stock at sea, fingerlings were issued under the Pradhan Mantri Sampada Yojana scheme, he informed. The minister added that the highest number of beneficiaries under various Central government schemes such as Housing for All, Jal Jeevan Mission, Health insurance, Mudra loan scheme and loan facilities for the MSME sector is from Tamil Nadu.