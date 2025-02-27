Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain alert in Delta, district collectors told to take precautions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued heavy rain warning for delta districts from Thursday until Saturday.

According to Thanthi TV, the state government directed the district collectors to coordinate with all departments and implement precautionary measures to handle the situation effectively.

The letter was sent by Revenue Administration Commissioner Sai Kumar, emphasising the need for immediate action to mitigate potential damage and also instructed to ensure the safety of paddy stocks stored at procurement centers by relocating them.

With some parts of south Tamil Nadu already receiving rains, it is expected to intensify gradually due to easterly winds.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Due to this, heavy rainfall is likely over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Theni, Madurai and Dindigul from February 27 to March 1.