These 15 districts of south TN likely to get heavy rain for 3 days

CHENNAI: Several districts of south Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall for three days under the influence of upper air circulation over the sea. Additionally, coastal districts including Chennai, may receive light rainfall in the next 48 hours.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Under its influence, heavy rainfall is likely over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Theni, Madurai and Dindigul from February 27 to March 1.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places in southern and northern parts of the State including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu in the coming days. The weather department has issued thunderstorm activity for the next few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has stated that there would be no large change in maximum temperature over TN. A slight fall in temperature is likely during the subsequent four days from February 27 to March 2. As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu, delta and adjoining districts from February 28 to March 6.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram with 7 cm, followed by Sivaganga 3 cm, and Madurai, Pudukkottai and Virudhunagar received 1 cm of rainfall each.