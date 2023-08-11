Stray cow attack on girl: Anbumani flays Chennai Corp for inaction

CHENNAI: Expressing distress over the attack on a schoolgirl by a stray cow, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and city police to curb the stray cattle menace in the city.

In his statement, Anbumani said, “The girl has been admitted to a hospital. It is distressing that the girl is in the hospital instead of returning home.”

சென்னையில் மாடு முட்டி பள்ளிக் குழந்தை படுகாயம்: கால்நடைகளை கட்டுப்படுத்த கடுமையான நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும்!



சென்னை அரும்பாக்கம் சி.எம்.டி.ஏ. பகுதியில் சாலையில் கட்டுப்பாடின்றி திரிந்த பசு மாடு, அவ்வழியே சென்ற பள்ளிக் குழந்தையை முட்டித் தூக்கி வீசியதில் அந்தக் குழந்தை… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) August 10, 2023

He added that stray cattle have become a reason for road accidents. Several accidents occur in the city, suburban areas, East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as cows enter the roads suddenly. This should be prevented as loss of lives occurs due to stray cattle, he said.

Anbumani noted that the stray cattle menace in the city is increasing. “This is due to inaction. In Chennai, cattle rearing cannot be viewed as a legal perception. Cattle rearing is a major livelihood of natives of the city, and livelihood perception also to be needed. At the same time, injuries due to cattle should not be allowed, “ he opined.

He urged the civic body and police to take action against stray cattle to protect the public, especially children. The state government should ensure quality treatment for the affected girl.

Also Read: 'Action will be taken against cow owners for raising cows on streets'