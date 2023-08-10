School girl injured after cow attack

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old school girl was injured after she was attacked by a cow while she was returning from school on Wednesday in MMDA colony in Chennai.

The girl, Ayesha, daughter of Jafar Siddique Ali was returning with her younger brother Ummar, when the cow attacked her in R Block in MMDA colony.

The cow lifted her with the horns and threw her on to one side of the road. Later the animal used its leg to stamp the girl. Onlookers had a tough time stopping the cow from further inflicting injuries on the girl.

The girl was taken to a private hospital where five stitches were administered on her head. She returned home on Thursday.

Based on a complaint from the mother of the girl, the Arumbakkam police have registered a case against cow owner Vivek of MGR Street in MMDA colony.