IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI scores 182/8 against LSG

CHENNAI: Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Cameron Green top-scored for MI with a 23-ball 41 while Suryakumar Yadav made 33 off 20 balls.

For LSG, Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 38 runs while Yash Thakur took three wickets.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 182 for 8 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 41, Suryakumar Yadav 33; Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38, Yash Thakur 3/34).

