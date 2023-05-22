European Rally Champ: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

WARSAW (POLAND): Martins Sesks and co-driver Renars Francis put on a masterclass to finish first in the Rally of Poland as Team MRF Tyres took a dominant victory in the third round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The Latvian duo started the day with a lead of 8.2 seconds and proved untouchable throughout the day on Sunday. They took a further four stage wins and pulled their lead out to almost 40 seconds in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 to take their first win of the season and the second of their career.

Over the rally, Sesks and Francis averaged 115km/h on the fast and narrow roads that demanded grip and confidence, the team informed in a release on Monday.

"The Team MRF Tyres car was unbelievable this weekend. The MRF Tyres were just fantastic through the rally and gave me the confidence to push through! I am thrilled to take my second win in the FIA ERC and I would like to thank the team and everyone back in India for making this happen. Rally Poland was something special and I am looking forward to getting back to Latvia for the next round," Martins Sesks said after the Rally Poland ended on Sunday.

The tyres had to contend with rocks being drawn onto the line, and the MRF Tyres stood the test of toughness that was demanded throughout the rally.

In total, six MRF Tyre cars won points in this rally.

Efren Llarena, Denis Radstrom, Pontus Tidemand and Simone Campedelli were the other point scorers for team MRF Tyres. Team MRF Tyres continues to lead the Team Championship, while Sesks moves to second i' the Driver's Championship.

The FIA ERC now moves to Rally Liepaja in Latvia for another fast gravel rally, one where Team MRF Tyres and Martins Sesks reigned supreme in 2022.