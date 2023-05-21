Representative image
Nethaji FC defeats AG’s Office 2-0

After both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half, R Vijay opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Nethaji FC recorded a 2-0 victory over AG’s Office in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Sunday.

After both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half, R Vijay opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Five minutes from time, Shem Marton clinched the points for Nethaji by extending the lead to two goals.

