Jayaprakash unanimously re-elected swimming federation president

CHENNAI: RN Jayaprakash was on Sunday unanimously re-elected as the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) president during the parent body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

“It has been a privilege to be re-elected as the President of the Swimming Federation of India, for a second consecutive term. During my first tenure, I can proudly state that Indian swimming progressed tremendously,” Jayaprakash was quoted as saying in a press release.

He also listed the achievements of the SFI during his first tenure. “We witnessed history being created when two (Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj) of our swimmers achieved the A Qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021,” Jayaprakash added.