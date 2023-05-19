Selection for TN women’s U-19 team on May 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will conduct selection for its women’s Under-19 team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ‘B’ nets here on May 30 (from 7 am). Players born on or after September 1, 2004, are eligible to participate in the trials. Interested candidates can register online, with the link available on the TNCA website (www.tnca.in). The registration will begin at 10 am on May 21 and the last date for online submission is May 26 (7 pm). Once the forms and documents are verified and validated, the players will receive a confirmation mail from the TNCA.