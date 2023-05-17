IPL 2023: PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl against DC

DHARAMSALA: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, here on Wednesday.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan confirmed two changes in the line-up with Atharve Taide coming in for Rishi Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada replacing Sikandar Raza.

"We will bowl first. It is a new track. We will see how it goes. Destiny is in our hands. Just gonna come and enjoy this evening. Just to stay calm and focus on your process," Dhawan said at the toss.

On the other hand, DC captain David Warner said that Anrich Nortje came in for an injured Mitch Marsh and Praveen Dubey made way for Prithvi Shaw in the Playing XI.

"We would have bowled first. There is some dew. It should play the same for the entire 40 overs. We have a great lead-up to this game thanks to this spectacular venue," Warner said.

Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan.