IPL: Knock from Prabhsimran was incredible, says Shikhar

NEW DELHI: Following his side's 31-run win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan expressed happiness with the performances of his spinners and centurion Prabhsimran Singh.

Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar set the stage on fire as they powered Punjab Kings to a win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday.

"The way the bowlers brought us back in the game it was amazing. All credit to our spinners and also our fast bowlers as well. It was turning from 4th over and playing that kind of knock is just incredible and amazing from Prabhsimran. That knock actually helped us reach that total," said Shikhar in a post-match presentation.

"I told Harpreet to keep it slow and target the wickets and the way he stood up and took those wickets and especially getting those left-handers out was really fantastic. When I am with the youngsters I try to stay young and it feels good that the boys have taken responsibility and maturity as well. Very happy with the way they are growing and maturing. This win has brought a lot of confidence for us. We need to stay calm and not get too excited. Staying calm has helped us and need to do the job in the next couple of games," the skipper added.

Put to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings posted a total of 167/7 in their 20 overs.

None of the PBKS batters really stood out as wickets kept falling regularly. Prabhsimran Singh displayed immense maturity and power-hitting to smash 103 in just 65 balls.

His knock consisted of 10 fours and six sixes. Sam Curran (20) was the next highest-scorer for PBKS.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the DC bowlers, taking 2/27 in his three overs. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC started well with a 69-run opening stand between skipper David Warner (54 in 27 balls) and Phil Salt (21 in 17 balls). However, PBKS found their way back in the game due to game-changing spells by spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

DC crumbled under pressure and could make only 136/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 31 runs.

Harpreet (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab. Chahar (2/16) and Nathan Ellis (2/26) impressed with the ball as well.

PBKS is in the sixth spot with 12 points. They have won six matches, lost six, and have two games to go.

DC has been knocked out of IPL 2023 and has four wins and eight losses, with two games to go.

They have a total of eight points. Prabhsimran was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his ton.