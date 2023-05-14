Chelsea likely to appoint Pochettino as new head coach for next season

LONDON: Chelsea is to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager for the next premier league season, as per the Sky Sports report.

Current manager Frank Lampard will leave at the month's end.

The Argentine national, Mauricio Pochettino has previously managed Tottenham Hotspur.

During his term at Tottenham, he was in charge for 293 matches. He managed to win 160 games, losing 73 and drawing 60 matches.

The 51-year-old last managed Paris Saint Germain. After having a disappointing run in the UEFA Champions League he was sacked by the club owners.

At Paris Saint Germain he managed the side for 84 matches out of which he won 56, losing 15 and drawing 15.

Since July 5, 2022, he was without a club. Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel earlier this season has struggled to find their rhythm as they kept on losing matches and their goal-scoring run ability wholly vanished.

Another reason can be the frequent changes of managers.

After sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. He too failed to stabilise the squad.

In 31 matches he managed to win just 12 games losing eight and drawing 11 games. His poor run of results forced the Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to sack the manager again.

After sacking Potter, Chelsea then appointed former player and manager Frank Lampard. He was the only hope for them to give the club a decent finish in the current premier league season.

Lampard's return to Chelsea was not so glorious as he failed to register a single win in his first seven matches.

After facing a 2-2, draw against Nottingham Forest Chelsea has slipped down to the 11th position in the premier league table.

After playing 35 matches they have just managed to win 11 games, drawing 10 and losing 14 matches. They just managed to get 43 points on the board this season. Chelsea's remaining three fixtures are against tough opponents.

On May 21 they will play against Manchester City and on May 26 against Manchester United and their last match of the season will be against Newcastle United on May 28.