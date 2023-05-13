IPL 2023: DC won the toss and opt to bowl against PBKS

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner chose to bowl against Punjab Kings after winning the toss in the IPL here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings brought back Sikandar Raza, replacing Bhanuka Rajapakasa, while Delhi Capitals also made one change, bringing in Mukesh Kumar in place of Ripal Patel.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.