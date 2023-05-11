Divya Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh win gold in Baku World Cup

AZERBAIJAN: The Indian duo of Divya Subbaraju Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh claimed the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Thursday.

In the gold medal contest, the Indians shot a total of 16 to prevail over Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, who managed to aggregate 14.

Turkey's Simal Yilmaz and Ismail Keles settled for the bronze medal, beating the Italian pair of Sara Costantino and Paolo Monna 17-9. The other Indian team in fray, Esha Singh and Varun Tomar finished sixth in the qualification with a total of 578 even as their compatriots, the eventual winners, ended at the top of the pecking order with 581.

Earlier, Rhythm Sangwan opened India's account in the tournament by taking bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Sangwan finished third in the final with a score of 219.1, behind Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece and gold medallist Olena Kostevych of Ukraine from the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

It was Sangwan's first individual senior medal at the World Cup.