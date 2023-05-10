CSK-KKR match ticket sale from tomorrow

CHENNAI: The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2023 match, scheduled on Sunday (May 14) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on Friday (May 10). While the offline tickets can be purchased at Chepauk Stadium counters – one exclusive for women – from 7 am, the online tickets can be bought via PAYTM and www.insider.in from 9:30 am. Limited tickets in the I/J/K Upper stands (Rs 2,000 per ticket) will be sold in the counter set up exclusively for women. Limited tickets in the I Lower stand (Rs 2,500 per ticket) will be sold to physically challenged persons at the TNCA Office from 10:30 am to 11 am.

TICKET DETAILS: C/D/E Lower (Rs 1,500) – counter only; C/D/E Upper (Rs 3,000) – online only; I/J/K Lower (Rs 2,500) – both counter and online; I/J/K Upper (Rs 2,000) – both counter and online; KM Karunanidhi Terrace (Rs 5,000) – online only; I/J/K Upper (Rs 2,000) – exclusive counter for women (limited only); I Lower (Rs 2,500) – TNCA Office (limited seats for physically challenged persons)