Napoli clinches Serie A title, its first in 33 years
UDINE: Napoli won its third Serie A title, its first in 33 years, on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese gave the Naples team an unassailable lead in the standings.
Napoli’s triumph ended the club’s long wait for the Scudetto – Argentine great Diego Maradona had led it to two championships in 1986-87 and 1989-90. A second-half goal by Victor Osimhen secured Napoli the title with five matches remaining in the season.
“I am overwhelmed right now. It is an amazing feeling,” Osimhen told DAZN. “We have waited so many years for this moment. To be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something we will never forget,” said Osimhen.
Napoli has 80 points while the second-placed Lazio, who also has five matches left to play, is 16 points adrift of the table-topper.
A night to remember
Visiting supporters at the capacity Stadio Friuli held aloft banners adorned with the image of the late Maradona, eagerly anticipating the Scudetto. But, Sandi Lovric dampened the spirits of the Napoli fans when he scored the opening goal after 13 minutes, with a well-placed shot that found the top-right corner.
After Udinese’s goal, Napoli stepped up in attack. In the 53rd minute, Osimhen sparked jubilant celebrations among the visiting fans when he fired in the equaliser from a rebound.
Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri pulled off a save to block Piotr Zielinski’s half-volley, keeping the scoreline at 1-1 and prolonging the jitters of the Napoli fans.
As the final whistle blew, the Napoli supporters rushed onto the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion alongside the players. “We were the underdog at the start of the season. Not many believed in us and so many people wrote us off,” Osimhen said. “We believed from the start that we have this great squad which can deliver the Scudetto,” added Osimhen.
