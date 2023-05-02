Sports

Verghese wins in MGC Golf Monthly Medal Open Category

Chummar Verghese A emerged victorious in the Open Category of the Monthly Medal, which was hosted by the Madras Gymkhana Club – Golf Annexe here on Saturday.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

RESULTS: Open Category: Winner – Chummar Verghese A (73 Gross); Runner-up – Hemant Kumar Sinha (76 Gross). Gold Category: Winner – Arun Murugappan (70 Nett); Runner-up – Vinayak V (70 Nett). Silver Category: Winner – Dhananjaya Das (67 Nett); Runner-up – Ramakrishnan A (67 Nett). Bronze Category: Winner – Arun Vangal (66 Nett). Senior Category: Winner – Muthusamy Ramasamy (69 Nett)

Madras Gymkhana Club
MGC
Chummar Verghese A
MGC Golf Monthly Medal Open Category

