IPL 2023: RCB won the toss, chose to bat first against LSG

LUCKNOW: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

RCB endured a defeat in their previous IPL 2023 outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bangalore.

LSG are placed second on the table with a total of 10 points, with five wins and three losses.

On the other hand, RCB are sixth on the table with a tally of eight points with four wins and as many losses.

"We are gonna have a bat. There will be a little more turn in the second innings I feel. I feel much better now. We got Josh Hazelwood in tonight, and Anuj comes in for Shahbaz. Our squad is well-suited for these conditions. It is just about batting well tonight," Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis said at the time of toss.

"It is just going to be hard work on this pitch for both teams. Just one change. Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Having played here twice, we know that spin will be used more than pace here. Just want to hold our composure during crunch moments. The only thing we spoke about is to not come with a fixed mindset and we gotta bowl well and restrict them to a low total," Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra and Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.