‘We’ve got great belief in the group,’ says Mitchell Marsh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals suffered a nine-run loss in a close encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a target of 198, Delhi Capitals came close but fell short by nine runs.

Speaking about the match, Mitchell Marsh, who put up a remarkable all-round show of 4/27 with the ball and 63 runs off 39 balls with the bat, stated, "It was very disappointing to lose that one. We always talk about small margins in T20 cricket and there were probably a few areas where we let ourselves down but still proud of the group and a lot of belief in the group."

Speaking about his personal performance, the Aussie all-rounder said, "I try and keep my bowling very simple. I'm really clear about my role. I try to use the wicket to my advantage with my cutters and slow balls. You always need a little bit of luck in T20 cricket, especially with my role. But the nice reward for a bit of hard work."

"It was a great partnership with Phil. I batted first time with him and I really enjoyed it. At times throughout this tournament so far we've lost early wickets, so it was nice for us to be able to set a platform, but unfortunately couldn't get us over the line. But, to be able to contribute with the bat, was very pleasing and hopefully, I can contribute to a few more wins," added Marsh, who stitched a solid partnership of 112 runs with Phil Salt.

Reflecting on the overall campaign so far, Marsh said, "It's very tough. I think everyone shares their disappointment about how things haven't gone our way so far. But, we've got a lot of young guys that are getting some valuable experience playing at this level, which will hold Delhi in good stead for the future as well."

"We are still alive in the tournament but we will have to play some very good cricket over the next few weeks. It's still there and we've got great belief in the group that we can do it," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday.