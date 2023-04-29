Rohit has not asked for rest: Boucher
MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher on Saturday said that Rohit Sharma has not asked for rest in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, but added that he would look into it if the captain does.
Rohit, who will lead India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London in June, has featured regularly in what has been an ordinary campaign for MI, with the five-time winner picking up just six points in seven matches. “No, I do not think that he should take rest. That is not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he is a very good player and a leader as well,” Boucher said.
“If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says ‘you know, I need a bit of a break’, then yes, we will address that and I will consider that. He has not done that. So yes, at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play,” Boucher added.
Boucher admitted that Mumbai has gone back to the drawing board to discuss its death overs bowling. “We have addressed it in meetings, there are lots of different ideas on how we are going to try and not do that (concede many runs) again,” said the South African.
Boucher also confirmed that fast bowler Jofra Archer travelled to Belgium for a minor surgery. “I believe that it was a minor surgery. I think that he went for a day. As far as I know, Jof is available for selection,” said Boucher.
