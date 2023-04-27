Valentin Castellanos created history on Tuesday
Valentin Castellanos created history on Tuesday
Sports

Castellanos nets four goals as Girona stuns Real

The second-placed Real’s title chances are in tatters as it has 65 points from 31 matches, 11 points adrift of leader Barcelona. Castellanos proved a one-man wrecking ball, netting twice early in each half, with Real’s Vinicius Jr. making it 1-2 and Lucas Vazquez grabbing a late consolation for the visiting team.
Dt Next Bureau

GIRONA: Girona’s Valentin Castellanos became the first player in 75 years to score four goals against Real Madrid in a La Liga match as his team secured a stunning 4-2 win over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, whose faint title hopes were dealt another blow on Tuesday.

The second-placed Real’s title chances are in tatters as it has 65 points from 31 matches, 11 points adrift of leader Barcelona. Castellanos proved a one-man wrecking ball, netting twice early in each half, with Real’s Vinicius Jr. making it 1-2 and Lucas Vazquez grabbing a late consolation for the visiting team.

The last time a player netted four goals or more against Real in a La Liga match was in December 1947, when Esteban Echavarria scored five for Real Oviedo. Girona, ninth in the La Liga table with 41 points, has proved a troublesome opponent for Real this season, with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu ending 1-1.

On Tuesday, the host stunned Real with its first goal 12 minutes into the match as an unmarked Castellanos headed in from close range following a cross from Miguel Gutierrez.

Girona doubled its lead 12 minutes later when Castellanos latched on to a long ball, worked his way into the box and fired low beneath Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Castellanos scored his third goal 36 seconds into the second half, sweeping home a half-volley after Real’s defence gave him space in the box. The 24-year-old Argentine was left alone inside the box again and headed in his fourth goal, and his 11th in La Liga this season, in the 62nd minute.

RESULT: Girona 4 (V Castellanos 12, 24, 46 & 62) bt Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Jr. 34, L Vazquez 85)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Barcelona
Real Madrid
La Liga match
Carlo Ancelotti
Girona’s Valentin Castellanos
Lucas Vazquez

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in