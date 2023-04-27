Castellanos nets four goals as Girona stuns Real
GIRONA: Girona’s Valentin Castellanos became the first player in 75 years to score four goals against Real Madrid in a La Liga match as his team secured a stunning 4-2 win over Carlo Ancelotti’s side, whose faint title hopes were dealt another blow on Tuesday.
The second-placed Real’s title chances are in tatters as it has 65 points from 31 matches, 11 points adrift of leader Barcelona. Castellanos proved a one-man wrecking ball, netting twice early in each half, with Real’s Vinicius Jr. making it 1-2 and Lucas Vazquez grabbing a late consolation for the visiting team.
The last time a player netted four goals or more against Real in a La Liga match was in December 1947, when Esteban Echavarria scored five for Real Oviedo. Girona, ninth in the La Liga table with 41 points, has proved a troublesome opponent for Real this season, with the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu ending 1-1.
On Tuesday, the host stunned Real with its first goal 12 minutes into the match as an unmarked Castellanos headed in from close range following a cross from Miguel Gutierrez.
Girona doubled its lead 12 minutes later when Castellanos latched on to a long ball, worked his way into the box and fired low beneath Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.
Castellanos scored his third goal 36 seconds into the second half, sweeping home a half-volley after Real’s defence gave him space in the box. The 24-year-old Argentine was left alone inside the box again and headed in his fourth goal, and his 11th in La Liga this season, in the 62nd minute.
RESULT: Girona 4 (V Castellanos 12, 24, 46 & 62) bt Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Jr. 34, L Vazquez 85)
