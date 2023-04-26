IPL 2023: CSK-PBKS match ticket sale from today

Fans throng Chepauk stadium for CSK match tickets
CHENNAI: The counter and online ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings-Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023 match, scheduled on Sunday (April 30) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will begin on Thursday (April 27). While the offline tickets can be purchased at two Chepauk Stadium counters from 9:30 am, the online tickets can be bought through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

TICKET DETAILS: C/D/E Lower (Rs 1,500) – counter only; C/D/E Upper (Rs 3,000) – online only; I/J/K Lower (Rs 2,500) – both counter and online; I/J/K Upper (Rs 2,000) – both counter and online; KM Karunanidhi Terrace (Rs 5,000) – online only

