IPL 2023: CSK opts to bowl against SRH

Dhoni said the pitch was 50-50 and said the cloudy conditions could help them chase.
MS Dhoni warming up ahead of the match
CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings has won the toss and elected to field first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Southern Derby in Chennai.

Dhoni after winning the toss said the pitch was 50-50 and said the cloudy conditions could help them chase. Losing the toss, Markram said he too would have had a ball if they had won the toss.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

