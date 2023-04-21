City into CL semi-finals with 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern

MUNICH: Manchester City cruised into the Champions League semi-finals after a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich here on Wednesday secured a 4-1 aggregate win.

City forward Erling Haaland, who had missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill the tie. Bayern levelled on the night with a Joshua Kimmich penalty conversion in the 83rd minute, with the goal only proving to be a consolation.

Following the comfortable quarter-final victory, Pep Guardiola’s City, the losing finalist in 2021, will face defending champion Real Madrid in the last-four. “I am so happy to be three in a row in the semi-finals (with City),” Guardiola said. “I could not expect [Bayern] to play differently, you saw how good it is.”

Bayern had a mountain to climb after losing 0-3 in the first leg and got off to a strong start at the Allianz Arena. Kingsley Coman was a constant source of danger on the wing, keeping City defenders busy. The host’s biggest chance came in the 17th minute when former City winger Leroy Sane latched on to a Jamal Musiala pass but dragged his shot wide with only goalkeeper Ederson to beat.

Bayern caught a break a minute later when central defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off after receiving a straight red card for a last-man foul on Haaland. A VAR review, however, confirmed the striker was offside and Upamecano’s dismissal was overturned.

Upamecano, who had been criticised for his mistake that led to City’s second goal in the first leg, was less fortunate a little later when he was penalised for a handball. Haaland sent his penalty high over the bar, a rare miss for the Norwegian striker this season, but did much better after the restart.

After combining well with Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland shook off Upamecano and beat Yann Sommer. City’s goal was the first Bayern conceded at home in the competition this season and the home team, which has only the Bundesliga title left to play for, got an equaliser when Kimmich converted a spot-kick.

Bayern’s frustrating evening was completed when manager Thomas Tuchel was sent off after a second booking in the 86th minute.

Inter defeats Benfica to enter last-four

Inter Milan drew 3-3 with Benfica in Milan to win its Champions League quarter-final tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Inter will face city rival AC Milan for the right to be the first Italian team to reach the final for six years. Inter was resolute against Benfica and was never in danger of losing its grip on the tie, scoring with all three of its shots on target.