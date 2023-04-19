Have to be clinical in final third: Mumbai midfielder Rowllin
CHENNAI: Ahead of the crucial Super Cup Group D contest against Chennaiyin FC in Manjeri on Wednesday, Mumbai City FC’s experienced midfielder Rowllin Borges spoke to DT Next about the upcoming contest, his role in the team and competition for places in the squad.
EXCERPTS
On the all-important match against Chennaiyin FC
We just have to give our best. We played well in the last two matches. The only thing we lacked was finishing; we have to score from the chances we create. Defensively, we have to be a little bit tight. If we play to our strengths, I think it will be a good match.
On his role as a senior player in the all-Indian squad
We do not differentiate seniors and juniors; we play as a group. We go out there and try to enjoy ourselves while playing with each other. I try to pass my experience to them (younger players); I try to help them as much as I can.
On heavy competition within the regular squad
It is always good when there is competition. You can improve a lot with that. You have to work really hard when there is good competition. You have to be on your toes always; you have to be at your best in training and matches. I like this kind of competition because it helps me grow as a player and as a person.
