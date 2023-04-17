BCCI hikes cash prize for domestic tournaments

NEW DELHI: The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Sunday announced an increase in prize money for domestic tournaments, with the Ranji Trophy winner set to receive a cash reward of Rs 5 crore this season.

According to the new pay structure, the Ranji Trophy-winning team, which was getting a cheque of Rs 2 crore, will be receiving Rs 5 crore while the runner-up and losing semi-finalists will get Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet. “We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get Rs 5 crore (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners Rs 50 lacs (from 6 lacs).”

The cash prize for the Irani Cup has been doubled. The winner will get Rs 50 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh while the team finishing runner-up, which did not receive any cash reward in the past, will receive Rs 25 lakh from now on.

The Duleep Trophy champion will get Rs 1 crore and the runner-up team will receive Rs 50 lakh while winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will now get a cheque of Rs 1 crore and the team finishing second best Rs 50 lakh.

The Deodhar Trophy winner is set to get richer by Rs 40 lakh and the losing finalist will receive Rs 20 lakh. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champion will receive a cheque of Rs 80 lakh and the losing team will get Rs 40 lakh.

In a big boost to women’s cricket in the country, the winner of the Senior Women’s One-Day trophy will get a cheque of Rs 50 lakh and the runner-up side will receive Rs 25 lakh.