IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans score 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

Invited to bat first, the in-form Shubman Gill made 45 off 34 balls at the top of the order, while David Miller struck a 30-ball 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Abhinav Manohar smashed 27 in 13 deliveries.
Hardik Pandya & Shubman Gill
PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans scored 177 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 177/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 45, David Miller 46; Sandeep Sharma 2/25).

Rajasthan Royals
RR VS GT
IPL 2023
Chennai IPL 2023

