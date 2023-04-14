Whistle Podu Express is back on the rails

As many as 750 fans from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy will get a chance to win an all-expenses paid round-trip to watch Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings on April 30 in Chennai. The train will leave from Kanyakumari on April 29 and reach Chennai via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Trichy on April 30. The return journey from Chennai will begin on the night of April 30.