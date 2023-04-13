MS Dhoni nursing a knee injury, Magala out for 2 weeks: CSK coach

Chasing 176, Dhoni (32) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) were on course requiring 21 runs off the last over. CSK's final score was 172/6 as Dhoni couldn't end his 200th game for CSK in a manner he would have wanted to on home turf.

Fleming, though, expressed confidence that the former India captain will manage his injury well and will continue to lead the side.

"He works his way back into match form, and you can still see he is playing pretty well. So we always have confidence about how he manages himself. He always keeps himself up to speed," said Fleming, allaying concerns about Dhoni's fitness.

On Magala, who had to leave the field with a split webbing after bowling two overs, Fleming said, "For us again, it's losing another player -- that's two games in a row -- and we're already pretty thin, so we'd like it (injuries) to stop." CSK's list of injured players is growing by the day with England all-rounder Ben Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL auction, missing the game due to a heel injury, while pacer Deepak Chahar has been almost ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the match against Mumbai Indians.

"Magala's hand was split unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs. And same with Deepak Chahar in the last game, so we're operating on pretty thin resources. But we're not the only team to have that." "I think a lot of players coming out of a big domestic season are a little bit broken, but we just keep having to find solutions," Fleming said.