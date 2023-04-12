Dhoni felicitated on his 200th IPL match as CSK captain

CHENNAI: MS Dhoni was on Wednesday felicitated for completing 200 matches as Chennai Super Kings captain in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the Chennai-Rajasthan Royals match here, Dhoni received a special memento from former BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president N Srinivasan in the presence of ex-TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) chief Rupa Gurunath and the CSK contingent.

When asked about achieving a rare feat, at the toss, Dhoni replied: “It feels good. Also, I feel the crowd has been fantastic. When we started playing, it was the old stadium, which was very hot and humid. When you play in the new stadium, it feels like you are playing in Switzerland. It is good to play. We have seen cricket change, how T20 was played at that point of time till now, a lot has changed. It feels good to have survived for so long. It is a format we have to keep evolving.”

Dhoni led the franchise for 11 consecutive seasons between 2008 and 2021, before handing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL Season 15. After Jadeja made a poor start as skipper, Dhoni replaced him midway through the IPL 2022 season.