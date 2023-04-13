IPL 2023: Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

In the post-match press conference, after Rajasthan won by three wickets, Ashwin had said he was left puzzled by the decision of the on-field umpires to change the ball during the 12th over due to the dew during Chennai's chase of 176, despite his team not asking for any such change.

"I'm quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It's never happened before and I'm quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year's IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed, to be honest."

"It left me flummoxed in a good or bad way because what you need is a little bit of balance. We're going as a bowling team and we're not asking for the ball to be changed. But the ball was changed on the umpire's accord."

"What reason -- I did ask the umpire but he said we can change it.

"So I hope every time there's dew they can change it -- every single time going forward in this IPL. You can do whatever you want but you need to be standard," Ashwin had said.

Now on top of the points table with six points from four matches, Rajasthan's next outing in IPL 2023 will be against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.