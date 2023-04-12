Super Kings Academy opens centre in Salem

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy has opened a cricket coaching centre at the Neelambal Subramaniam Higher Secondary School in Salem. The state-of-the-art facilities at the centre include a main ground with turf and matting pitches.

The practice facilities include four turf pitches, four matting pitches and two astroturf pitches besides floodlights for training in the evenings. The summer camp at the centre, for boys and girls aged six to 23, is under way. For admissions, those interested can contact mobile number 7305422282 and register on the website www.superkingsacademy.com.