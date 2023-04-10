Long-term contracts for women’s team coaches, says BCCI

NEW DELHI: The India women’s team support staff will be appointed on long-term contracts as the BCCI has decided to do away with the practice of roping them on an ad-hoc basis. The decision was taken at the virtual Apex Council meeting on Sunday.

As per the BCCI constitution, the head coach is supposed to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) while the selectors pick the support staff.

However, the rule has not been followed strictly in case of the women’s team support staff – batting, fielding and bowling coach – with the BCCI appointing coaches from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on a temporary basis.

“All the coaches will be given long-term contracts. It will not be a temporary arrangement, like we have seen in the past. This will give the team much-needed stability,” said a BCCI source. Since the sacking of Ramesh Powar in December last year, the women’s team has been without a head coach.