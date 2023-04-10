Guardiola speaks about ManC chances of securing treble this season

MANCHESTER [United Kingdom]: Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Premier League defenders are on a hunt for their first UCL title. Along with this the Blues are currently fighting for three trophies this season. As Arsenal failed to turn their fortune around against Liverpool at Anfield, the title race is back in their hands.

Along with this, they are also fighting for the FA Cup and their next opponents will be Sheffield United in the semi-final.

But as of now, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola will focus entirely on their clash against Bayern Munich in the UCL quarter-finals.

"Being again in the quarter-finals in Europe is a moment to enjoy. In September, October, November I enjoy less. When we arrive in the last stages, fighting for the title, I'm the happiest man in the world. I love to be here," said Pep Guardiola while speaking to Manchester City. It will be hard for anyone to predict the outcome of this fixture as both teams have had a strong team as well as an eye-catching season till now.

"What's going to happen? I don't know. [If we're] going to win, everything is going to be perfect. If we lose, we will be a failure. Nothing is going to change. The day after, [there will be a] sunrise. We will try it again in the future. This is the mindset we will need to do. We have done it in the past, that's why I'm incredibly happy with the players I have. The Club we are," Guardiola said.

At this point in time, Manchester City has too much on their plate. After facing Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals, they will only have barely three days to prepare themselves to face Leicester back in the Premier League.

Even losing a single point could potentially end Manchester City's hope of matching their arch-rivals Manchester United's record of lifting three consecutive Premier League trophies. "Everyone is pushing to be better and get better and better.

That's why we are here. You say: 'okay, we can drop points or whatever', and after you find seasons like Liverpool were unstoppable and now like Arsenal are unstoppable. They make a lot of points. Now, I have the feeling and that everyone knows that if we lose or drop today points here, Leicester or, of course, Arsenal, we have no chance", Guardiola continued.

"Still, we are there. [There are] Many games to play. What's important is we are still alive in three competitions. I like it, you go to war thinking 'If we beat Leicester we are still alive'. 'If we win against Arsenal we are still alive. Going there thinking: 'nothing to do', it gets worse." Guardiola added.